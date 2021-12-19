Holley (NYSE:HLLY) versus Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Critical Contrast

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Holley and Commercial Vehicle Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00 Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Holley currently has a consensus price target of $14.79, suggesting a potential upside of 21.94%. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.80%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than Holley.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group 1.77% 24.16% 5.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holley and Commercial Vehicle Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group $717.70 million 0.34 -$37.05 million $0.52 14.37

Holley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Holley on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, office seating, and aftermarket seats and components. The firm serves the trucking, construction, retail, military, bus, agricultural, and off-road recreational markets. The company was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

