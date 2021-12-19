Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMCBF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

