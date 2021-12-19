HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Up 26.7% in November

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 530,100 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 418,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

HomeStreet stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

HMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.