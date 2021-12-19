Honest (HNST) Market Cap Achieves $1.77 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $4,699.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00052689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.18 or 0.08321968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00075930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,881.71 or 1.00135945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

