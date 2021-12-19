HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HBBHF remained flat at $$123.14 during midday trading on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $123.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.72.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

