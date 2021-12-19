Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,210,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 58,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,201,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781,227. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

