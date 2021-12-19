Howdoo Hits 1-Day Volume of $153,177.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $153,177.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00041609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007150 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 458,306,260 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.