HUNT Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. HUNT has a market cap of $91.79 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00041653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007144 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.