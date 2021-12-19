Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $46,792.09 or 1.00195837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and $2.90 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00052827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.10 or 0.08387674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00076754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.20 or 1.00022629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

