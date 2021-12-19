HYCON Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $45,371.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $523,797.39 and approximately $45,371.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002263 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081852 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

