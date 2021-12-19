Hyper Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $24,016.46 and approximately $16.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00052865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.02 or 0.08304244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00076340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,000.23 or 0.99974309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

