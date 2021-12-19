Hyperion (HYN) Reaches Market Cap of $101,834.60

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $101,834.60 and $13.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

