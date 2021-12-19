Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.29

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $502,142.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.36 or 0.08357794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00076182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,523.46 or 0.99871052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.