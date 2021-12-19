I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.14.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $217,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 600.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 133,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 114,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

IMAB stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.