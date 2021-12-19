I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.14.
IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $217,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 600.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 133,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 114,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
