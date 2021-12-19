iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.39% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

