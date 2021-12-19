ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92 on Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.87 or 0.08300098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,797.00 or 0.99828518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

