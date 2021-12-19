ICHI Market Capitalization Achieves $21.42 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $5.32 or 0.00011243 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $21.42 million and approximately $84,176.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.71 or 0.08316390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,208.17 or 0.99778925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,026,306 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

