Idle Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,049.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $37,049.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00004903 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.74 or 0.08374887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.91 or 0.99886505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,930,230 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

