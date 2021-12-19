iEthereum Trading Up 22.9% This Week (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, iEthereum has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. iEthereum has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $165.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

About iEthereum

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

