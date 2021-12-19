Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,026 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.14.

NYSE MMC opened at $168.30 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $174.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average is $154.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

