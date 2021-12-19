Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 7,366 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after buying an additional 125,286 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $304,507,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $284.79 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.01 and its 200 day moving average is $266.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

