Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 954 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

CPRT opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

