Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,172 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 77.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in DXC Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,344,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

