Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.56 and a 200 day moving average of $204.24. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $236.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.