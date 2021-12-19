Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Shares of LIN opened at $333.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $343.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.