Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Starbucks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of SBUX opened at $108.63 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.