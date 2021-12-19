Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Charter Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $11,744,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.08.

Charter Communications stock opened at $650.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $679.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $720.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.