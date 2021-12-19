Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 7,820 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.31 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

