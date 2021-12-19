ImageCash One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $12,516.12 and approximately $4.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00053056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.23 or 0.08348490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.29 or 0.99967751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.