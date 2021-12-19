ImageCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71,166.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $108,696.07 and $71,166.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,927,401 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

