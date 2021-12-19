IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Up 42.1% in November

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 97,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. IMARA has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $26.82.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

