Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Trading 28.6% Lower This Week (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $72.78 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00003434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.90 or 0.08273851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00076510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,074.39 or 0.99947658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

