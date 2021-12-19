India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in India Globalization Capital by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 299,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 648,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,069. India Globalization Capital has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.31.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 38.32% and a negative net margin of 3,541.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.