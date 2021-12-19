Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Ingersoll Rand worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,111,000 after purchasing an additional 532,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,007,000 after purchasing an additional 136,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

