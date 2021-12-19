Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 888,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NGVT stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. 493,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,368. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ingevity by 14.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingevity by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

