Innovation Blockchain Payment Hits Market Cap of $10.77 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $10.77 million and approximately $635,455.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

