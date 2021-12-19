Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Reaches $0.0572

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $10.75 million and $375,565.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

