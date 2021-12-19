Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 9.89% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 270,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 114,243 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth $1,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth $891,000.

Shares of BDEC stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65.

