Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,231,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,079,620.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$29,370.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$52,800.00.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.39. 325,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,960. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$678.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.47.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

