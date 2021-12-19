Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,558,804.80.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$29,370.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.39. 325,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,960. The company has a market cap of C$678.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

