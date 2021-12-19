Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Insperity worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Insperity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Insperity by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insperity by 1.8% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Insperity by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

NYSE NSP opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,145,179 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

