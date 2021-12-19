Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.0528 on Top Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $11,859.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,039,156 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

