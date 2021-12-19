Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,941,600 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 2,541,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS INTV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.20. 460,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,016. Integrated Ventures has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development.

