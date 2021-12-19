Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

