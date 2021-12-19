International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

