Internet Computer Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $22.96 or 0.00048807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and approximately $186.90 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.58 or 0.08284962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00076864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,030.01 or 0.99970092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.55 or 0.01127765 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,548,293 coins and its circulating supply is 190,384,393 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

