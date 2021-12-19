Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,900 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTZ. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Shares of INTZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 97,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,852. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $75.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Intrusion by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intrusion by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.