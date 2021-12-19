Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Increased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 128.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

PRF opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average is $163.61. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $171.73.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.