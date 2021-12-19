Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

VMO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 66,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,606. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $264,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $139,000. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

