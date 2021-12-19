Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549,083 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 4.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $32,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $15.32 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $5.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 36.17%. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.